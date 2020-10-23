The Best Celeb Reactions to the Final Debate Between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Celebrities and audiences alike took to social media on Thursday to share their hottest takes and boldest reactions to the final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden before the election. This marked their second debate overall after an earlier one was canceled due to Trump refusing to participate in a virtual format -- a change that was made after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Broadcast live from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, the debate was moderated by NBC News anchor and White House correspondent Kristen Welker. Broken up into six 15-minute segments, the discussion covered COVID-19, families in America, race, climate change, national security and leadership.
What most notably set tonight’s meeting apart from the first, which was described by various pundits as a “sh*t show,” was the decision to cut off Trump and Biden’s mics during their opponent’s opening statements at the beginning of each segment.
While there were a few jokes about muting Trump, it was hardly the biggest moment of the night. What elicited the biggest reactions were comments about New York City being a ghost town, which opponent was spending time in basements, coyotes, and the quote that summed up the night, “I take full responsibility. It's not my fault.”
At one point Trump accused Biden of hiding in a basement instead of facing the coronavirus pandemic head on.
Later, Trump claimed that New York City was dead as a result of it previously being an epi-center of the pandemic. But many quickly pushed back on Twitter.
Over halfway through, Biden uttered the first malarkey of the night, completing debate bingo and drinking games for fans watching along.
When the debate turned to immigrant families in America, Trump claimed that children were being brought in by coyotes, which confused many watching along.
But the biggest and most quoted moment of the night came courtesy of Trump, when he was defending his handling of COVID-19 while accusing China of not doing enough to prevent the spread of the coronavirus out its country.
