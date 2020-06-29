The Best Designer Denim Deals at the Amazon Sale: Huge Deals on Mother, J Brand and More

Find amazing denim deals on the Amazon Summer Sale. The major shopping event, also called the Big Style Sale, is offering big discounts on a range of denim styles, including jeans, dresses, jackets and shorts.

You can score markdowns on popular pieces from denim brands such as Frame, Mother, J Brand, Levi's and DL1961.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's picks of denim deals from the Amazon sale.