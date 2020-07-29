The Best Face Mask Accessories: Stylish Chains, Lanyards and Ear Savers

Now that a cloth face mask is simply just another piece of every going-out outfit, the stylish set has found a way to make it fashionable: face mask accessories.

Yes, in addition to helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus, your breathable face covering holder is the extremely 2020 way to express your style and allow you to go hands-free when your mask is not in use. Think of each lanyard, chain and other face mask accessory as functional fashion that makes perfect sense in these unprecedented times. (And don't forget that face masks themselves can be a fashion statement -- we see you, J.Lo!)

Just like a chain for your eyeglasses or sunglasses, these simple accessories work by dangling your face mask from your neck so you don't lose it or set it on a dirty surface. In fact, you can repurpose certain glasses chains for your mask, as long as they have clips or hooks at both ends rather than little rubber loops.

Below, the fashionable and functional face mask accessories you can buy online right now.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.