The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep

We don't need to tell you that the past 12 months have been, well, different than those that have come before them. And if there was any time to get as much rest and sleep as possible, it's now. Luckily, this year's Sleep Awareness Week -- which, for those who want to mark their calendars, is from March 14 to March 20 -- is just around the corner.

Ask anyone: A good night's sleep can make all the difference for the long days that follow. So, when you have the chance to upgrade your bedtime status with some new additions -- from cute pajamas and loungewear to quality bedding, nightly beauty products and sleep-focused aromatherapy -- the real question is, why wouldn't you? Perhaps you took advantage of Presidents' Day Weekend to get yourself a new mattress and have already started to break it in. Or maybe you're looking to make the most out of your bedtime situation this year. Regardless of what your sleep goals are right now, there's truly no time like the present to amp up those Z's.

In honor of Sleep Awareness Week, and to help you gear up for the best night of sleep yet, ET Style pulled together the products guaranteed to make the most of your shut-eye. That way, after a long and exhausting day (or any other day for that matter), you'll be snoozing the moment you hit the sheets. And once you have a restful night thanks to these, you might even be able to skip the caffeine.

Scroll down to see everything you need to create the best night of rest and better your sleep habits for Sleep Awareness Week and beyond.

Mattresses & Bedding

Cocoon by Sealy

With Cocoon by Sealy's memory foam mattress, you'll get a good, quality sleep every night without any discomfort to your back.

Casper

These 10% organic cotton sheets will get softer with every wash, which means you'll get an even cozier night's sleep the more you use them.

Puffy

There are standard pillows, and then there are body pillows. Wrap yourself around Puffy's memory foam pillow to get the most out of your night.

Baloo Living

Thanks to the cool cotton fabric and glass microbead fill, Baloo Living's quilted weighted blanket will help you fall asleep faster without overheating your body.

Bedtime Prep

Vitruvi

Level up your at-home environment with a sleek diffuser like this, which will fill a home with pretty aromas and look good doing it.

Nordstrom

Prep your body for a night of deep and healthy sleep with NEOM's aromatherapy candle, which features a blend of 19 essential oils that'll help you ease into your REM cycle.

Amazon

If you love to listen to a good audiobook before turning in for the night, a subscription to Amazon's Audible will open up your pre-sleep world to a virtually infinite number of options for your bedtime stories.

Walmart

Give yourself the soothing sounds of white noise -- which you can control with your phone -- with this sleek sound machine.

Beauty & Wellness

Brooklinen

For those who have sensitive skin, or anyone who wants a good sleep with the feeling of luxury, this mulberry silk pillow case will elevate your nights to a whole new level.

Verishop

Keep your strands safe from damage and tangles with the help of these 100% mulberry silk scrunchies.

Stoney Clover Lane

Catch some extra Z's with this cute and cozy silk eye mask -- which is available in 15 different colors -- from Stoney Clover Lane.

HUM Nutrition

Boost your skin's cell turnover and tone while you sleep with the help of HUM's vegan sleep supplement.

Pajamas & Loungewear

Hill House Home

The only thing better than a pretty spring dress is one that's cozy enough to wear in and out of the house — and better yet, one you can sleep in. And Hill House Home's Ellie Nap Dress -- with its elasticated smocked details and romantic ruffles -- is one that fits the bill.

Shopbop

Love the cottagecore trend but want to be as comfortable as possible? Look no further than this pretty loungewear set from Stripe & Stare, which was made in collaboration with LoveShackFancy.

Jambys

No matter who's on the receiving end of these (a friend, a love, or yourself), they're sure to love lounging around in these around the clock.

Skims

Kim Kardashian's loungewear and shapewear line keeps churning out pieces that are too good to pass up, including this sophisticated silk robe -- which is available from sizes XXS to 4X.

