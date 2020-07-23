x
The Best Leggings For Yoga, Working Out and Lounging

We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga working out and running. But with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement. During the time of COVID, you can't deny that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. We have gathered for you a hot list of the best leggings to wear dress up or dress down.

Thankfully, there is a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style -- whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up with you during high-intensity workouts or a cozy, colorful design to wear around the house. 

No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic. 

Shop ET Style’s top picks of the best leggings for yoga, working out or just plain lounging around. 

Outdoor Voices TechSweat 3/4 Leggings

Yummie Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging

Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings

SPANX Faux Leather Leggings

Lou & Grey Essential Leggings

Betabrand Dress Pant Yoga Pants

Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted 7/8 Yoga Leggings

Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme

Fabletics High-Waisted Seamless Mesh Legging

Eloquii Miracle Flawless Moto Legging 

Girlfriend Collective 7/8 Compression Legging

