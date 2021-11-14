The Best Moments From Adele's CBS Concert Special, 'One Night Only'

Fans are excited to say "Hello" to Adele once again! The celebrated songstress had us all in our feelings Sunday night after her epic CBS concert special, Adele One Night Only.

The "Easy on Me" singer took the stage at the iconic Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles after a six-year musical hiatus, performing a 10-song setlist that included a mix of old favorites like "Hello" and "Rolling in the Deep," as well as some new tracks from her upcoming album, 30.

Here's a look at some of the biggest musical highlights from the long-awaited special.

Adele Opens With Her Megahit

Adele kicked the outdoor concert event off with a performance of "Hello," that proved, off the bat, that she's every bit the powerhouse she's always been, if not more so.

Adele -- as glamorous as ever in a fitted black mermaid gown and her signature bun, as well as sparkly gold galaxy earrings -- belted her gorgeous hits, and soon-to-be-hits -- in a special that also intertwined her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She Shares Some Love for Her Little Boy

During the concert, Adele revealed that it was the first time her 9-year-old son, Angelo, had seen her in concert, and could barely contain her love.

"This is the first time that my son has ever seen me perform," Adele said, fighting back tears. "It's the absolute honor of my life, baby, to have you here tonight. And you look so beautiful, and so handsome and smart."

Playing the New Stuff and Classics

Adele delivered the debut performance of her new singles "Easy On Me" and "I Drink Wine," and both proved to be big hits with the audience. Although her rendition of her iconic "Skyfall" tune was an undeniable highlight. Truly, the concert was a non-stop cavalcade of "best moments."

In one of the most visually stunning moments of the night, Adele stepped up to the mic as the familiar notes to her 2010 hit, "Rolling in the Deep," began.

There’s a 🔥 starting in our heart and it’s #ADELE's performance of “Rolling in the Deep.” pic.twitter.com/nu2r2QDv8J — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

Without missing a beat, she flawlessly sings the classic (with a twist of course) to perfection against the backdrop of the observatory and ocean waves simulated against the walls.

Adele Makes a Special Moment Epic

Another delightful emotional surprise came when Adele helped one man pop the question in a spectacular proposal surprise that really raises the bar when it comes to surprise proposals.

Adele helps a man propose to his girlfriend, then sings ‘Make You Feel My Love’ for them at her #OneNightOnly special. 💍❤️ https://t.co/B5kJuO5NEW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2021

The blindfolded girlfriend had no idea what was happening, or what her boyfriend had planned. She hardly seemed to even believe it after taking off her blindfold. Then, when the lights came on to reveal Adele and the star-studded crowd, she was truly beyond speechless.

The primetime special also featured a sit-down interview straight from Oprah's rose garden, in the GRAMMY-award-winning musician's first televised conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after her divorce from Simon Konecki, weight loss and raising her son, Angelo.

Needless to say, fans had a lot of feelings about the concert, and shared their praise on social media while watching the show.

ADELE IS NOT GOING EASY ON ME TONIGHT. I’ve already cried twice. — Court Feheley (@courtaf) November 15, 2021

Go easy on us, #ADELE is singing "Easy On Me" for the first time to a LIVE audience and we are not ok.



Anyone else sobbing? pic.twitter.com/uZfkDOTXpk — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

adele sounded so good tonight pic.twitter.com/m6VPcDG2Ba — 2000s (@gwendalupe) November 15, 2021

Adele singing “I Drink Wine”, the official second single from the album, “30” which will be out on Friday, November 19. #AdeleOneNightOnlypic.twitter.com/bP3k9fKBkT — Adele Daily ³⁰ 🍷 (@adeledailynet) November 15, 2021

The Griffith Observatory? At Sunset? With Adele singing like that and looking like that? Nah, I’d be an absolute mess. pic.twitter.com/fl1O14nZSp — Bri (@briannamarie493) November 15, 2021

I’m so excited to ugly-cry to Adele. I’ve hydrated and everything. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) November 15, 2021

melissa mccarthy crying at every song adele sings is all of us — Paige Lavender (@paigelav) November 15, 2021

Gosh. Adele. Truly nothing better. I could listen to only her voice and songs for the rest of my life and be full of constant bliss. #Adele — Ryan King (@RyanK703) November 15, 2021

Also the PRODUCTION VALUE of this #adele special! Incredible aerial cinematography, excellent venue, and gorgeous sunset. Really perfect all around. — John Newsome (@jnewsome) November 15, 2021

Adele One Night Only aired Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS, and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. 30 drops Friday, Nov. 19.