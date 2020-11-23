The Best Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2020 Deals

New daily deals are launching every day through Nov. 30, featuring huge discounts on big brands such as Dyson, Frye, Tumi, MCM and more. Cold-weather styles such as boots, sweaters and coats will be up to 60% off. Plus, Nike styles for women, men and kids start from $30 through Dec. 5. Be sure to also check out Nordstrom Rack's gift shop filled with items under $25 from UGG, Joe's Jeans, Slip, Free People, Michael Kors, Vans and more top brands. Receive free shipping sitewide for a limited time!