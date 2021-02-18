x
Scented candles -- we love them, we can't get enough of them, but, boy, can they get pricey. Popular luxury candles are great to splurge on once in a while, but when we want to keep our home smelling lovely, we're in need of affordable options to light up. 

So, we did some digging and gathered dupes for fancy scented candles that our editors have tried and ones that many have raved about on TikTok -- the go-to social media source for affordable finds. The following candles start at $8 (and don't exceed $40) and they smell so similar to cult-favorite scents from Diptyque, Le Labo, Capri Blue and Tom Ford. 

Shop the best scented candle dupes below. 

The Capri Blue Volcano Candle is synonymous with Anthropologie -- with just one whiff you know it's that candle. The store's signature floral, fruity scent is a homeware staple, but when you want the sweet smell in every single room, the numbers can rack up. Luckily, TikTok has plucked out a budget-friendly alternative at Walmart -- the Better Homes & Gardens Red Lava Citrus Candle that's only $10.

Capri Blue Ombre Faceted Glass Jar Candle

$30 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Better Homes & Gardens Red Lava Citrus Scented 12oz 2-Wick Candle

$10 AT WALMART

While a Diptyque candle is a worthwhile treat now and then, it's not realistic to shell out $68 every time it burns out. Don't worry, we came across a dupe of the popular woody-smelling Diptyque Feu de Bois. Enter, the Illume Woodfire, which has a nearly identical sitting-by-a-campfire aroma of its more expensive counterpart. It's currently on sale on Amazon for $23.  

Diptyque Feu de Bois Scented Candle

$68 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S

Illume Woodfire Luxury Soy Candle

$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)

Le Labo is another high-end candle company with iconic scents. The smoky, leathery Le Labo Santal 26 is one of their most-loved candles. For less than half the price of the Le Labo candle, you can get the similar warm, earthy smell with the Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt.

Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle

$75 AT NORDSTROM

Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Candle

$34 AT SEPHORA

Another Le Labo fan favorite is the famous Santal 33. The captivating unisex scent is only offered as a fragrance, but we've found a candle called Ranger Station Santalum that is ridiculously reminiscent of Santal 33, without the hefty price tag. Both Santal 33 and Santalum share notes of cardamom, sandalwood and cedar.

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum

$192 AT NORDSTROM

Ranger Station Santalum Whiskey Glass Candle

$36 AT NORDSTROM

Known as the "Harry Styles candle," many TikTok users claim to have found an affordable (like, really affordable) candle version of the star's favorite fragrance, Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille. The dupe comes in the form of the Threshold Cashmere Vanilla scented candle that's available at Target for $8. 

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille

$250 AT SEPHORA

Threshold 8.5oz Glass Jar Cashmere Vanilla Candle

$8 AT TARGET

