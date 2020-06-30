The Best Travel Essentials Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

As travel restrictions begin to lift across the country, many are starting to prepare for their summer vacations, whether that's camping in the mountains or visiting family back in their hometown. Right now, the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is filled with great deals to take advantage of while checking items off the packing list.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale is offering deep discounts across categories from stylish travel and fashion brands such Tumi, Rebecca Minkoff, Samsonite and more. Shop markdowns on luggage, clothes, packing organizers and additional travel products.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including dresses, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Check out ET Style's selection of the best travel item deals on Amazon.

This Coleman shade to keep you cool on the beach