The Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Valentine's Day is coming up, which means you may need a new outfit to celebrate in.
Obviously the usual plans for the holiday will look different this year. However, no matter what your plans are -- whether you have an outdoor romantic dinner, a small girls night on the couch or staying in with your significant other while ordering takeout -- Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to look cute.
ET Style has gathered chic pieces for Valentine's Day outfit inspiration. Our top picks range from date night dresses and flirty lingerie to comfy loungewear and pajamas.
Be sure to check out our expansive Valentine's Day guide -- including gift ideas, sweet treats, romantic movies to stream and more ideas.
Shop stylish Valentine's Day outfit options below.
Dresses
ASOS
A little black dress with sheer organza sleeves is the perfect outfit for the romantic holiday.
$51 AT ASOS
Lulus
This silky floral dress from Lulus looks so elegant thanks to the wrap design and maxi length.
$85 AT LULUS
Nordstrom
We love this mini dress with long sleeves, ruffled square neckline and ribbed detail in a gorgeous wine shade. Style with a leather jacket and boots.
$27 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $45)
Universal Standard
We love this soft Universal Standard sweater dress for a casual yet polished look. It has pockets and sleeves that tie at the waist. Plus, it's the perfect red dress for Valentine's Day.
$130 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD
Revolve
Got plans for a fancy dinner? This stunning satin high-neck blouse dress with balloon sleeves, keyhole detail, ruched skirt and flirty open back is the ultimate date night look.
$81 AT REVOLVE
Loungewear and Pajamas
Eloquii
This loungewear set from Eloquii is so on theme for Valentine's Day. Get cozy in this adorable fuzzy pink sweater tank and shorts with optional cardigan.
TANK: $45 AT ELOQUII
SHORTS: $55 AT ELOQUII
Missguided
A sporty, comfy outfit of sweatshirt and leggings boasting retro-style graphics.
SWEATSHIRT: $39 AT MISSGUIDED
LEGGINGS: $43 AT MISSGUIDED
Nasty Gal
A sweatsuit is an effortless option for a rom-com movie marathon. This set comes with a crewneck and jogger sweatpants.
$37.50 AT NASTY GAL (REGULARLY $75)
Kate Spade New York
Relax with a glass of wine in these super cute Kate Spade pajamas with heart pattern.
$59 AT KATE SPADE NEW YORK (REGULARLY $99)
Summersalt
The Summersalt Cloud 9 pajamas are made from recycled plastic bottles and eco-friendly Modal that feels so soft on the skin. The pink buttoned top and pant set will have you lounging (and sleeping) in style. Throw on a pair of statement earrings to dress it up.
$95 AT SUMMERSALT
Lingerie
Free People
A sultry hot pink lace lingerie set, featuring a balconette bra and thong with a pretty eyelash scalloped trim.
BRA: $64 AT FREE PEOPLE
THONG: $22 AT FREE PEOPLE
Cacique
Cacique Intimates has a plethora of beautiful Valentine's Day lingerie. Our top pick is this no-wire, plunging bodysuit with red embroidery and ribbon.
$57 AT CACIQUE
Savage X Fenty
For something unique and fashion-forward, choose this Savage X Fenty number designed by Rihanna. The delicate, sheer dotted halter cami and sexy open-back skirt are a showstopper. New XTRA VIP members can get two bras for $29 and 50% off everything else.
CAMI: $44.95 AT SAVAGE X FENTY (REGULAR PRICE)
SKIRT: $59.95 AT SAVAGE X FENTY (REGULAR PRICE)
Shopbop
A floaty, romantic chemise in a cool-toned gray with lace bodice.
$112 AT SHOPBOP
Verishop
If you want lingerie that's comfortable and cute, opt for this soft Richer Poorer modal cotton blend cut-out bralette and high-waist brief.
BRALETTE: $32 AT VERISHOP
BRIEF: $22 AT VERISHOP
RELATED CONTENT: