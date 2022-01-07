'The Boys' Sets Season 3 Premiere Date: Watch the Announcement

Amazon Prime Video's superhero series returns for its eight-episode third season with the first three episodes on Friday, June 3, the streaming service announced Friday. New episodes will continue to drop weekly every Friday leading up to the finale on July 8.

From Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, The Boys is "a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes -- who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods -- abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good." Tasked with stopping corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets.



Season 3 stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Starr, Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Minifie, Claudia Doumit and new addition Jensen Ackles, who debuts as Soldier Boy.