'The Cleaning Lady': Elodie Yung Enters Dangerous Territory in Series First Look (Exclusive)

Fox's The Cleaning Lady is coming.

Based on the Argentine series, the upcoming drama follows Cambodian doctor Thony (Elodie Yung), who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, Luca (Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle). With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, Marco (Ivan Shaw), struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all -- a successful career as a doctor, handsome husband and family -- Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, Fiona (Martha Millan), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.

When the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, Arman Morales (Adan Canto), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral gray areas, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garret Miller (Oliver Hudson) who is in hot pursuit. Using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save her son -- even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process.

“The Cleaning Lady is a darkly aspirational character drama about a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails her, she refuses to be pushed into the shadows. A heartwarming family drama with heart-stopping thriller moments, Thony De La Rosa is our ‘Alice in Wonderland’ who guides us through the glitzy glamour of Las Vegas, while navigating the dark underbelly of the criminal world," showrunner Melissa Carter exclusively tells ET.

In ET's exclusive first look at the new series, it's clear the measures Thony will go to make sure her son gets the life-saving treatment he so desperately needs -- even if it means putting herself in danger.

"If anything happens to me, swear my son will be safe," Thony pleads.

Watch the promo below.

The Cleaning Lady premieres Jan. 3 on Fox.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.