'The Conners': Get Your First Look at Music Legend Joe Walsh as Aldo's Father in Season 4 (Exclusive)

Music legend Joe Walsh is set to appear on The Conners on Jan. 19. Ahead of his debut during season 4, which recently returned from its winter hiatus, ET has an exclusive first look at the 74-year-old as a gritty, no-nonsense roofer and father of Aldo (Tony Cavalero), who isn’t happy with his son living with Harris (Emma Kenney).

“Joe wants to break up Harris and Aldo. He doesn’t feel like it’s a right match,” executive producer Bruce Helford tells ET.

As a result, Walsh’s character gets into a heated discussion with Dan (John Goodman), who unexpectedly defends his 19-year-old granddaughter’s ability to be a mature partner.

“The two go at it, which is really fun,” Helford teases, before revealing that the two end up singing a song together at the end of the episode. “That’s also pretty damn wonderful.”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Walsh’s appearance alongside Cavalero’s return as Aldo is part of a big storyline coming up for Harris. “We have Harris going through some major struggles,” Helford says of the younger Conner family member.

In fact, both Harris and her brother, Mark (Ames McNamara), go through some tough times this season as part of some “really great arcs” the producers have put together for them.

ABC

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode marks Walsh’s return to the screen after his recurring role as Ed on The Drew Carey Show. “And he is truly one of the most naturally funny human beings that I've ever worked with,” Helford gushes.

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.