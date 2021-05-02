The Crocs Trend Isn't Going Anywhere -- Get on Board With This Sale

x
The Crocs Trend Isn&#039;t Going Anywhere -- Get on Board With This Sale

Crocs is having a deal that'll make you love your pair even more. The footwear brand is offering one free Jibbitz charm when you buy four through Feb. 28. 

Each Jibbitz charm is priced at $4.99, and is the best way to embellish any pair of Crocs. Options range from colorful motifs to statement words, so you can customize the iconic shoe. Crocs have made a comeback with celebs like Justin Bieber seen rocking the clog. Bieber even launched a collaboration with the brand. More stars like Bad Bunny, Post Malone and Drew Barrymore have previously released limited-edition styles. 

The lightweight, ventilated shoe is perfect for wearing on casual days with loungewear. Crocs also offers non-clog styles such as sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats and sneakers. 

If you have yet to purchase a pair, browse through ET Style's top picks from Crocs, including the Classic Clog, a fashionable platform style and fun colorful prints such as tie-dye and clouds.

Jibbitz Charms Corgi

Jibbitz Corgi

Crocs

Jibbitz Charms Corgi

This corgi charm is too adorable. 

$5 AT CROCS

Jibbitz Charms Smiley Brand Smiley Face

Jibbitz Charms Smiley Brand Smiley Face

Crocs

Jibbitz Charms Smiley Brand Smiley Face

A smiley face for good vibes. 

$5 AT CROCS

Jibbitz Charms Letter A

Jibbitz Charms Letter A

Crocs

Jibbitz Charms Letter A

Spell out your name, initials or whatever you want. 

$5 AT CROCS

Crocs Classic Clog

Crocs Classic Clog

Crocs

Crocs Classic Clog

The iconic Crocs clog comes in 12 different colors. 

$45 AT CROCS

Crocs Classic Platform Clog

Crocs Classic Platform Clog

Crocs

Crocs Classic Platform Clog

The platform version of the Classic Clog is so edgy and stylish. We love the lavender shade. 

$50 AT CROCS

Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog

Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog

Crocs

Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog

Can't get enough of tie-dye? Wear it on your feet in the form of Crocs!

$45 AT CROCS

Crocs Classic Out of this World II Clog

Crocs Classic Out of this World II Clog

Crocs

Crocs Classic Out of this World II Clog

This cloud style is a whimsical choice.

$45 AT CROCS

