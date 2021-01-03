'The Crown's Emma Corrin Pays Tribute to Princess Diana While Accepting First Golden Globe Win

Newcomer Emma Corrin is now a Golden Globe winner. After earning acclaim for her stunning portrayal of Princess Diana in season 4 of The Crown, she won the award for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama.

Corrin beat out Sarah Paulson (Ratched), Laura Linney (Ozark), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and co-star Olivia Colman, who won the category last year for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix historical drama.

In total, The Crown was nominated for six Golden Globes, including Best Television Series, Drama.

“Thank you so much... for this incredible honor,” a stunned Corrin said while accepting her award during her virtual acceptance speech, where she beat out her co-star, Colman. "Thank you to my incredible cast and crew for being by my side during this entire time. Thank you, my Prince Charming, Josh [O'Connor]. I could not have done this without you."

The actress accepted the award wearing a black and white collared dress by Miu Miu.

Corrin also thanked Princess Diana for teaching her "compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I can ever imagine. On behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you."

Later in the evening, Corrin spoke to press in the virtual press room where she addressed Prince Harry's recent revelations on Thursday's The Late Late Show appearance with James Corden that he has seen The Crown, calling it a fictional take on the royal family.

"Peter [Morgan]'s version of The Crown, it is so fictional and it feels so removed from the actual royal family. So on one level I feel like it is so distant -- it feels so disparate -- but on the other hand obviously the characters are based on real people," she told reporters. "I saw the interview he did with James Corden and I felt incredible grateful to him actually. I'm incredibly moved by what he said and I don't know what I would talk to them about. I haven't thought about it that much but the way he spoke about it and the fact that he's watched it... I was very moved by the fact that he managed it."

The Globe marks Corrin’s first major acting prize. The rising star is also nominated for a Critics Choice Television Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, with her up against Colman again at both ceremonies.

Speaking to ET ahead of her debut on The Crown, Corrin gushed about being able to get to recreate some of Diana’s most iconic looks. Every day was an “unbelievable” experience, she said. “I just loved going in and there’d be, like, a new incredible costume hanging in my trailer… It was mad.”