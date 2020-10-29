The CW Sets Premiere Dates for 'The Flash,' 'Riverdale,' 'Batwoman' and 7 More Dramas

The CW has set premiere dates for 10 original scripted dramas, all of which will begin rolling out January 2021.

With the fall season delayed due to the pandemic (it typically kicks off in October), the network has tapped Batwoman, featuring Gotham's new caped crusader Javicia Leslie, to kick-start the season 2 on Sunday, Jan. 17. The third season of the Charmed reboot will follow, with a new season starting Sunday, Jan. 24.

The football drama All American returns for season 3 on Monday, Jan. 18, which will be followed by a new season of Black Lightning beginning Feb. 8. Season 5 of Riverdale begins Wednesday, Jan. 20, followed by the season 2 return of Nancy Drew.

Jared Padalecki takes a brief break on The CW following Supernatural's swan song on Nov. 19 with the series debut of his Walker, Texas Ranger reimagining, Walker, on Thursday, Jan. 21. The Vampire Diaries and Originals spinoff, Legacies, follows.

It will be a longer wait than usual for The Flash's return, which launches season 7 on Tuesday, Feb. 23. New series Superman & Lois will lead out of the series.

Premiere dates for Supergirl's final season, Roswell, New Mexico, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, Dynasty, as well as new series The Republic of Sarah and Kung Fu will be announced at a later date.

The following are the premiere dates for The CW’s new season.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Cycle 9 Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 10

8:00-10:00PM CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS (Two-Hour Special Event)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

8:00-8:30PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM TRICKSTER (U.S. Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

8:00-9:00PM BATWOMAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM TBD

MONDAY, JANUARY 18

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM TBD

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

8:00-9:00PM RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM NANCY DREW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

8:00-9:00PM WALKER (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24

8:00-9:00PM BATWOMAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM CHARMED (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

8:00-9:00PM THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Series Premiere)

