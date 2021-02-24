The CW's 'Kung Fu' Sets Premiere Date, 'Riverdale' to Go on Three-Month Break

The CW has set a premiere date for its first Asian-led drama, Kung Fu.

The one-hour series, which stars Legacies' Olivia Liang, Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan, will officially premiere Wednesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the network announced Wednesday. It will take over the time slot currently occupied by Riverdale, which will return from a "pre-planned," three-month hiatus in July to resume its current season.

Inspired by Ed Spielman's 1970s series, the modern-day Kung Fu follows Nicky (Liang), a young Chinese American woman who drops out of college after personal issues arise and makes a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. Three years later, she returns home to San Francisco after an unexpected tragedy and begins using her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community when her hometown is plagued by ongoing crime and corruption by the Triad, all while dealing with her estranged family and searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.

The groundbreaking drama, created by Christina M. Kim, also stars Jon Prasida, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Tony Chung and Vanessa Kai.

Additionally, the network has announced a summer premiere for The Republic of Sarah, which stars Stella Baker and Luke Mitchell. It will launch Monday, June 14 at at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The series revolves around high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Baker), who uses a loophole to declare independence for her small town before a greedy mining company can take control. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch. Mitchell plays Sarah’s brother, who’s also a lawyer.

Other premiere dates announced include season 6 of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which takes over Batwoman's current time slot starting Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Batwoman moves to Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Below is The CW's full premiere date schedule.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

8:00-9:00pm KUNG FU (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm NANCY DREW (Original Episode)

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

8:00-9:00pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: SPRING FLING (All-New Special)

9:00-10:00pm PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encore Episode)

SUNDAY, MAY 2

8:00-9:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm BATWOMAN (New Time Period)

FRIDAY, MAY 7

8:00-9:00pm CHARMED (New Time Period)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

8:00-9:00pm KUNG FU (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm IN THE DARK (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, JUNE 14

8:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH (Series Premiere)

