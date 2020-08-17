'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': 3 Top Producers Out Amid Workplace Investigation

Three top producers at The Ellen DeGeneres Show are out amid a workplace investigation at the daytime talk show. Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman have parted ways with the program, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirms to ET. Variety was first to report the news.

Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt will remain at the show as executive producers alongside DeGeneres, ET has learned. The group have been with The Ellen DeGeneres Show since its inception in 2003. House DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss has also been named co-executive producer.

News of the shake-up in Ellen's senior production team was delivered to staff Monday afternoon during a meeting in which DeGeneres spoke via Zoom. ET has learned that during the call, DeGeneres apologized to anyone whose feelings were hurt. She explained to the staff she was under the impression that the show was running smoothly, but later learned it was not. The host acknowledged mistakes were made and told staff that she learns from her mistakes, noting how grateful she is for her employees and team.



Additionally, HR changes were also announced today at the show to improve the work environment and employee experience, ET has learned.

Glavin, Leman and Norman were cited in a July 30 story published by BuzzFeed News about allegations of misconduct at the talk show. The three producers were reportedly initially suspended in the wake of the story.

As ET previously reported, Warner Bros. Television sent an internal memo to staffers after BuzzFeed News' article last month, informing them that WarnerMedia would be seeking the services of an independent third-party firm to interview current and former employees about their experiences behind the scenes on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In an internal letter sent to show staff, which was obtained by ET on July 30, DeGeneres apologized and affirmed that she was committed to "having conversations about fairness and justice."

ET learned on Monday that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is back in production remotely at this time. There is no exact date as to when they will be back onstage.

The workplace investigation is still ongoing, ET also learned. A source close to the team told ET that the staff are DeGeneres' priority right now.

See more in the video below.