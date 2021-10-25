'The Family Chantel': See What Led to Pedro's Fistfight With Nicole's Boyfriend, Alejandro (Exclusive)

Things are getting heated on The Family Chantel between Pedro and his sister Nicole's boyfriend, Alejandro. In this exclusive clip from Monday's brand new episode of The Family Chantel, the two meet up to clear the air between them and it quickly escalates into an intense argument.

Pedro confronts Alejandro about bringing Nicole to come see him in New York City amid the pandemic and notes that that was dangerous, and it left their mother, Lidia -- whom Nicole lives with -- all alone. But Alejandro says that Lidia at first said it was fine for her to go, and then only got angry afterward. He's also upset that he brought Pedro a gift and that Pedro doesn't even respect him enough to open it.

"I came to this invitation, to this meeting, with the best intention that I could of had for him," he tells cameras. "Like, that was very disrespectful and insulting."

Alejandro also tells Pedro that Nicole is a grown woman who knows what's best for herself.

"I don't even care what your mother thinks about that, what you think about that," he says. "My only priority, my only responsibility, is to make Nicole happy. If you don't like it, your mother don't like it, I don't give a s**t."

Things then got personal between Alejandro and Pedro. When Alejandro points out that his mother was disrespectful toward him in the Dominican Republic, Pedro notes that he's the one who's technically still married while dating his sister. Alejandro is furious and takes his own jab at Pedro and his wife, Chantel's, marriage.

"You have to stay in your lane, man," Alejandro tells him. "That's why your marriage is on the rocks."

"You're a bulls**ter, and your mother's a bulls**ter," he also tells him.

New episodes of The Family Chantel air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

When Pedro and Chantel appeared on 90 Day Bares All in September, a preview was shown of Pedro getting into a shocking fistfight with Alejandro in the middle of the street after their confrontation. Chantel held back tears as they watched the clip.

"It's just really hard to see you tussling with somebody in the streets of New York City," Chantel said. "I don't like it one bit. I don't like it."

"You're grown," she added. "You're better than that."

However, Pedro insisted that Alejandro charged at him first and that he was not looking for a fight. Pedro and Chantel said the new season of The Family Chantel will definitely show some hard times.

"There'll be some more disagreements," Chantel said. "But other than that, you're going to see a different side of Pedro. It's gonna get deep and it's gonna get hard for us to share."

Pedro added, "Yeah, I almost lose my mind. I question myself so much why I'm different, you know, than other people in my family. And this so deep for me, that I question even my relationship with Chantel."