The 'Family Karma' Season 2 Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

Double the Monica, double the fun? Fans will soon find out on season 2 of Family Karma!

On Tuesday, Bravo dropped a new trailer for its second season, which will feature two Monicas: Monica Vaswani, who fans know from season 1, and Brian Benni's new love interest, also named Monica. Now, that's a bit complicated because of Brian and Monica V.'s history... a topic that the pair quickly get into in the new sneak peek.

OG Monica and Brian are joined by returning stars Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, Shaan Patel and Vishal Parvani, as well as two newbies: Dillon Patel and Rish Karam. Expect plenty of friendly and familial fun and, of course, drama. Plus, very important life lessons, like how to get rid of one's Evil Eye (the cure is apparently to rub an egg all around one's body).

Check out the first-look promo here, then scroll down for a full breakdown of what to expect from each of the Miami-based bunch in season 2:

Anisha makes the culturally controversial decision to freeze her eggs, a break from tradition that she deems necessary to ensure her options are open in the future. Whether her family respects her choice and supports her remains up in the air. Then there's Amrit, who's excited to finally build a life together in Florida with his recently relocated boyfriend. Problem is, in order for that life to be as full as possible, Amrit has to come out to his grandmother.

Meanwhile, Bali balances two types of motherhood -- literally, to her 19-year-old daughter, and figuratively to all her friends. She splits her time between the Aunties and the kids of the group, which could create some tension. Viewers will also get to see a fuller picture of Bali's life in season 2, as she gets more serious with her man, O'Malley.

But that's not all! There are tons of other relationships experiencing new chapters this season, too. After nine years of dating, Vishal and Richa are at a standstill and struggling to figure out where their relationship goes from here. Vishal starts acting out, causing problems for the pair.

Then there's the Monica and Monica of it all. Brian and Monica V. have officially entered the friend zone, each in new relationships -- Brian with the other Monica, and Monica V. with her childhood sweetheart, Rish. As Monica creates the relationship of her dreams, her desire to bring her estranged parents back together grows.

With his girlfriend finishing law school, Shaan, the oldest member of the Patel family, is feeling the pressure to get married and have kids. And finally, there's Dillon, Anisha’s bestie and Shaan’s younger brother, who returns to Miami and stirs the pot with some interesting rumors that rub the group the wrong way.

See it all play out when Family Karma returns to Bravo for season 2 on Wednesday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.