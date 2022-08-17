'The Great American Baking Show' Coming to Roku With Ellie Kemper Co-Hosting

The new series, which is currently in production in the U.K., will also welcome back British Baking Show staples Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith at the judges' table.

The Great American Baking Show, like the iconic British flagship, will aim to bring together passionate, talented bakers from around the country under the signature white tent to see who will be named America’s Best Amateur Baker.

“We could not ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host The Great American Baking Show. Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver," Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Originals at Roku, said in a statement. "The passion that fans have for this franchise is unmatched, and we’re so honored to kick off production with Love Productions USA to bring The Great American Baking Show exclusively to The Roku Channel.”