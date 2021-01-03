The HFPA Addresses Having No Black Members During Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association directly addressed criticism due to having no Black members during Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony, acknowledging that when it comes to representation, changes must be made.

Three HFPA members took the stage with a short message.

"We recognize we have our own work to do," Helen Hoehne, HFPA Vice President, said. "Just like in film and television, Black representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organization."

Board chair and ex-president Meher Tatna noted, "We must also ensure that everyone, from all underrepresented communities, gets a seat at our table and we are going to make that happen."

President Ali Sar concluded, "That means creating an environment where diverse membership is the norm, not the exception. Thank you and we look forward to a more inclusive future."

Meanwhile, the HFPA has vowed to "bring in Black members" following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times. A portion of the Times investigation brought awareness to the fact that the HFPA's 87-member group of international journalists currently has no Black members. The Globes previously received criticism for not including any Black-led contenders, like One Night in Miami, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Da 5 Bloods or Judas and the Black Messiah, in the Best Picture category. Ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, the HFPA released a statement to the press on Friday.

"We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, TV and the artists inspiring and educating them," the statement read. "We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible."

Follow along at ETonline.com for all the 2021 Golden Globes live updates. And here's our Golden Globes winners list, updated live as all the awards are announced.