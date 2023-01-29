'The Last of Us' Fans React to That Bill and Frank Twist

Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!

The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.

In the first Last of Us video game, over the course of their journey, Joel and Ellie meet up with Bill, a survivalist who gives them grief when they ask to borrow his car. They also find a letter from his late partner, Frank, and the implication that the pair were in a relationship prior to Frank's death by suicide after he was infected.

The Last of Us episode 3, however, expanded Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank's (Murray Bartlett) story into something of a bottle episode, sharing how the pair met and fell in love before a neurological disease left Frank asking Bill to help end his life. Taking the same lethal dose, the pair passed away together, leaving their car for the taking when Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) return to their compound.

Fans online, of course, had plenty to say about this twist. Many found themselves simply emotionally devastated by the pair's tragic love story...

The way they expanded Bill & Frank’s storyline, uh … pic.twitter.com/pnWFApcx1R — Marina🍸 (@awarner24x) January 30, 2023

This version of Bill & Frank is better than the game version. #TheLastOfUs #TLOU pic.twitter.com/3Rhz9hNpwo — Cinéskank (@_mmoonay) January 30, 2023

Y'all I was not ready for that spin on Bill & Frank's story in #TheLastOfUs



When Bill said "I wasn't afraid before you got here" choked me up fr 😭



Thank you @Neil_Druckmann! — Josh Crocker (@joshuacrocker) January 30, 2023

This episode of #TheLastOfUs has ruined me. Love Bill & Frank forever 😭 pic.twitter.com/3jYqoxeuFD — Josh (@joshua_alert) January 30, 2023

me the entirety of the bill+frank storyline during last of us episode 3 pic.twitter.com/Wdrrydrx7c — eda ☀️ (@gaywardd) January 30, 2023

did not expect the bill & frank backstory to go like that... #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/DxUN3DiyfB — the gay dj (@djgayz) January 30, 2023

...while others praised the show for expanding the characters' storyline.

"#TheLastOfUs EP.3 brings so much depth to Bill & Frank’s relationship that the game only alluded to," one Twitter user said. "THIS is why this show was made. It’s not just retelling the story of the game, it’s adding weight to previously unexplored territory that the game only briefly mentioned."

#TheLastOfUs EP.3 brings so much depth to Bill & Frank’s relationship that the game only alluded to. THIS is why this show was made. It’s not just retelling the story of the game, it’s adding weight to previously unexplored territory that the game only briefly mentioned. pic.twitter.com/OZ1RXZVoKP — Sam (@samspeaksmovies) January 30, 2023

there’s something so painful about bill & frank because while all the other deaths in the show were based the apocalyptic circumstances, frank is dying from a human problem that existed even before the pandemic, it’s definitely the hardest death for me to grasp in #tlou so far — cass ♡ | OSCAR NOMINEE PAUL MESCAL (@friendstoIover) January 30, 2023

The Last of Us was renewed for a second season earlier this week, and prior to the renewal, Mazin told ET he would love the chance to "dive into more of the world of The Last of Us" in future seasons.

"We have definitely talked about seasons to come," he revealed. "I think everybody at HBO is excited about keeping it going, we want to keep it going. So as long as the audience is there and the desire's there for more, we're ready to go."

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on HBO and HBO Max.