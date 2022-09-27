'The Last of Us' Teaser Sees Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Fighting to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse

As anticipation for the TV adaptation of the hit video game series continues to build, HBO finally released the first official footage for The Last of Us, which stars Pedro Pascal as a hardened survivor named Joel and his 14-year-old companion, Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey. And boy, does it deliver!

Set to an ominous Hank Williams tune, the teaser shows what life is like 20 years after an outbreak destroyed modern civilization, and humans are struggling to survive among the zombie apocalypse. Among them is Joel, who has been hired to smuggle Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone before traversing across the U.S. in search of a safer place to live.

In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, the teaser gave audiences a brief look at the star-studded cast, which also includes Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence.

“It’s an incredible cast,” Bartlett told ET about being part of the series.

Additionally, the footage revealed that Emmy-nominated Yellowjackets star, Melanie Lynskey, has been added to the cast as Kathleen, a leader of the revolutionary movement in Kansas City. “Surprise!” she wrote on Twitter following the teaser’s debut, adding, “Also WOW how beautiful and scary does this show look?”

Kathleen, along with Perry, Marlon and Florence, are original characters created for the series from executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

Bartlett later added that everyone involved “put in a lot of love and energy into making the show, you know, do justice to the game… It’s gonna be a really beautiful show.”