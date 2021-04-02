'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Niecy Nash to Guest Host After Nick Cannon Tests Positive for COVID-19

Nick Cannon has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning he will not be appearing in a number of episodes from the upcoming fifth season of The Masked Singer, ET can confirm.

Following Cannon's positive test, the show's producers have tapped Niecy Nash to serve as a guest host for some of the first episodes of the competition, a rep for Fox confirmed to ET on Wednesday.

Production on the upcoming season is set to kick off on Thursday, which means Nash will likely be helming at least the first few episodes, during which the new cast of costumed contestants will make their debut.

ET has learned Cannon is quarantining following his diagnosis, as Variety first reported, and that he is expected to return to his post later in the season.

The Masked Singer season 5 is set to premiere in March, with the show's familiar panel of celebrity sleuths including Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong.

Nash, meanwhile, is no stranger to the show. The actress recently served as a guest panelist during the season four Group A finals, which aired back in November.