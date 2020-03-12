'The Masked Singer' Semifinals Bring Tears and Surprises With Huge Triple Elimination

The Masked Singer semifinals kicked off on Wednesday, with the Super Six facing off for their shot at the season 4 finale. After three rounds of musical showdowns, fans were treated to a whole lot of reveals with a shocking triple elimination.

The episode saw The Seahorse face off against The Crocodile. Despite two powerhouse performances, The Crocodile prevailed with the audience votes, and The Seahorse was sent swimming home.

The second match-up pitted The Mushroom against The Jellyfish -- two of the strongest contestants of the season thus far. It was a close call, but The Jellyfish got stung by the vote, while The Mushroom moved on to the finals.

Finally, the third face-off proved to be something of a blowout. The Popcorn gave it her all, but The Sun came in with a performance of Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over" that left everyone in tears.

When all was sung and done, it came time for the panel of "celebrity detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, along with guest panelist Craig Robinson -- to do their best to guess the secret identities.

First up, The Popcorn had to unmask, and despite some solid guesses from Thicke and Jeong, it was McCarthy, Scherzinger and Robinson who hit the mark when they guessed The Popcorn was actually Taylor Dayne!

Next up was The Jellyfish. In the surprise of all surprises, Jeong -- and Robinson, who appeared to just be copying Jeong's guess -- proved himself right when he guessed Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim!

Robinson pulled off a hat trick when it came to the unmasking of The Seahorse. After the panel's two professional singers -- Thicke and Scherzinger -- guessed she was Tori Kelly, Robinson jumped on board the bandwagon, and was proven right!

This means the season's finals -- which air in two weeks -- will see The Sun, The Crocodile and The Mushroom duke it out for the Golden Mask Trophy!

If you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

