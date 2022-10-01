'The Penguin' Adds Cristin Milioti to 'Batman' Spinoff Starring Colin Farrell

Cristin Milioti has been cast opposite Colin Farrell in the upcoming HBO Max limited spinoff series about the Penguin, ET has confirmed. The Made for Love and Palm Springs star is set to play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine Falcone, who was played by John Turturro in The Batman.

The 2022 film from filmmaker Matt Reeves first introduced Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, one of the top lieutenants under the Gotham crime boss originated by Turturro. In The Batman, it's revealed that Falcone was involved in the murder of Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce (Robert Pattinson) who had political ambitions of his own at the time, and fathered an illegitimate daughter, Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz), who was later saved by the Caped Crusader.

With the series picking up after the events of the film, which saw Falcone killed by the Riddler (Paul Dano), Deadlinereports that Sofia is fighting with Farrell's character, who eventually becomes the infamous villain, the Penguin, for control of Gotham. In the comics, Falcone's daughter takes over as boss of the family and eventually avenges her father's death.

Warner Bros.

The series, based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, will be executive produced by Reeves, Farrell, Dylan Clark, and Lauren LeFranc, who will write and serve as showrunner.

"The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot. I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become the Penguin," Farrell said in a statement when the series was first announced.

The character's journey, meanwhile, has been described as being "like a Scarface story," with the series starting a "short time after the last frame of the film." Farrell previously teased to ET that audiences see "how he’s beginning to kind of dream of filling a potential power vacuum that may exist" after Falcone's death.

The actor also shared that he's excited about what’s to come. "I read a few things that Lauren wrote and it’s kind of extraordinary the route that she’s going in," he said at the time, adding it’s "just really tasty stuff."