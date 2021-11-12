'The Proud Family' Is Back and They're 'Louder and Prouder' in First Teaser for Disney Plus Revival

Disney+ dropped the first teaser for its upcoming The Proud Family revival, and everything looks bigger and better -- including Suga Mama!

Released during the 2021 Disney Plus Day event, the video presents our favorite animated family back in all their wacky glory, with a grownup Penny Proud right at the center. Despite an older look to the characters (or buffer, in Suga Mama's case). the teaser promises that the series is picking up right where it left off in 2005. The series begins streaming in February 2022, exactly two years after it was first announced.

Back then, creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar said that in their minds, "the show never really went away" and swore that they still had "tons of stories left to tell."

"It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us."

Titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the revival will continue to follow Penny and include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). The series will also feature Penny's loyal crew, Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, whom we get quick glimpses of in the teaser.

Most of the original voice actors are returning, including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

The revival is also introducing several new recurring characters: Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins; Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins; Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins; EJ Johnson as Michael Collins; Asante Blackk as Penny's boyfriend Kareem; Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Maya's gamer brother, Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins; Raquel Lee Bolleau, who returns as Nubia Gross; and Marcus T. Paulk, who reprises his role as Penny's classmate Myron.

In September, Disney+ announced that big-name stars like Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish, Chance the Rapper, Gabrielle Union, Normani, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria and Anthony Anderson will lend their voices for guest spots in the upcoming revival.

They'll be joined by a slew of familiar names such as Leslie Odom Jr., Lena Waithe, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Bretman Rock and Olympic gold medalist gymnasts Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Dominique Dawes.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will debut on Disney+ in February 2022.