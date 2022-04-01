'The Real' Canceled After 8 Seasons

The Real is coming to an end, and the current eighth season will be the show's last, ET has confirmed.

The daytime talk show first aired in seven markets in the summer of 2013 and went into syndication a year later. The one-hour show, which garnered three Daytime Emmys and two NAACP Image Awards, billed itself as a show that took pride in its "bold, diverse and outspoken hosts" and "powerful women" who used their platform to discuss timely and topical issues.

Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai Jenkins are the current hosts. Tamar Braxton and and Tamera Mowry also previously served as panelists. Love took to Instagram just hours after the news surfaced, explaining the incredible lengths the show went to make it work, like shooting seven to eight shows in three days. Love, who thanked fans "for the great ride," also said the show ultimately succumbed due to the pandemic.

"In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down..We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio," she wrote in an Instagram post, "but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show.. it’s been a great ride and thank you to the studio for allowing 8 seasons of show that was Emmy winning and historic. Most importantly thank you to the viewers for riding with us .. this is not goodbye but see you all soon!”

According to Deadline, the show's core station group, the Fox Stations, opted not to renew it for next season. What's more, the outlet reports that the decision to pull the plug on The Real is not tied to Fox Stations recently picking up the new daytime syndicated talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show from Warners/Telepictures.

The Real, the third longest-running daytime syndicated panel talk show ever, is the latest show to end. Nick Cannon's eponymous talk show also ended after one season. The Wendy Williams Show is also ending after 12 seasons, though the show's production company left the door open to reviving the show if Williams is interested in doing so following her recovery.

Sherri Shepherd, while co-hosting Williams' show, announced that she'll be debuting her own talk show, Sherri, this fall.