'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 12 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)

Bravo's Garden State gals are back for season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey -- and only ET can reveal the 'Wives new taglines!

"Oh my god, it is crazy! I will say that. Crazy!" Melissa teased to ET of the new season last year. "Like seasons back kinda crazy."

"I'm gonna give you a little of the Christening, a little of the table flip," she says, calling back to those iconic moments from seasons past. "And then we're gonna jump ahead to, like, season 6 when we had the crazy Amber [Marchese] and the twins come in? We're gonna give you a little of that, too!"

Read on to see the new taglines, then scroll to the bottom to watch the new title sequence -- featuring updated intro looks for Margaret and Dolores!

Melissa Gorga

Bravo

"Some people are born great and some are born Jersey."

Dolores Catania

Bravo

"I don’t start the drama, but I will stop the show."

Margaret Jospehs

Bravo

"I say, when you have nothing to hide there is nothing to lose."

Jackie Goldschneider

Bravo

"You don’t have to pay me a compliment, but you do have to pay me respect."

Jennifer Aydin

Bravo

"My nose may be new, but I can still smell a rat."

Teresa Giudice

Bravo

"I have a new king, but I’m still the queen of New Jersey."

Now, watch the new title sequence and hear the 'Wives deliver their taglines for yourself:

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for season 12 on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.