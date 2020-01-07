'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 5 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)

Word on the street is, Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac is just a month away from hitting our TV screens.

After getting bumped from the network's spring schedule due to production concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the beautiful women of the DMV (that's the greater D.C., Maryland and Virginia area for those not in the know) are finally back this August with a season that looks well worth the wait. Series OGs Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby all return for their fifth go-around, alongside Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard Bassett and a new 'Wife, Dr. Wendy Osefo, a Johns Hopkins professor and political commentator.

"Wendy is Black girl magic personified," Candiace declares in the trailer. "She can read a book, honey, and she can read you down."

Well now, it’s time for you to literally read the ladies' season 5 taglines, which ET can exclusively reveal!

Gizelle Bryant

Sophy Holland / Bravo

"I'm still the baddest thing talking and the most anointed one talking."

Karen Huger

Sophy Holland/Bravo

"Honey, the grande dame doesn't repeat history. She makes it."

Monique Samuels

Monique Samuels of Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Potomac.'

"Maybe if you tried a little harder, you wouldn't have to try me."

Robyn Dixon

Sophy Holland / Bravo

“I live in a house full of ballers, but I never get played.”

Ashley Darby

Sophy Holland / Bravo

“Now that I have my baby, that’s the only crap I take!”

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Sophy Holland / Bravo

“Reading is fundamental and honey, I own the library.”

Wendy Osefo

Sophy Holland / Bravo

“The professor has arrived and class is officially in session.”

Watch the full opening sequence here:

The Real Housewives of Potomac's fifth season premieres Sunday, Aug. 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.