The Real Story Behind That Flyer Claiming Armie Hammer Is Working as a Hotel Concierge

No, Armie Hammer is not working as a hotel concierge in the Cayman Islands, never mind the mischievous flyer that attempted to show otherwise.

A lawyer for the Call Me By Your Name star told Variety that a flyer that went viral on Twitter earlier this week showing the embattled actor as an employee at Morritt's Resort in Grand Cayman is the result of employees at that hotel pulling off an elaborate prank. The bizarre episode came to light when a producer for Showtime's Desus & Mero shared the flyer in a since-deleted tweet that read, "My friend's parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and Armie Hammer was their concierge."

The flyer depicts Hammer looking off-camera and smiling, along with his first name and the extension number where he can be reached at the hotel should the guests want to book a "swimming with wild turtles" session or tips on where to go snorkeling. It also read, "I am your personal concierge and am here to help you get the very best from your vacation."

But Hammer's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, tells Variety that nothing could be further from the truth. Brettler said the flyer's a fake. What's more, the outlet spoke to an employee at the hotel, who shared more insight as to how the flyer came to be -- and it all boils down to a prank. A rep for Hammer confirms to ET that he is not working as a concierge for a hotel in the Caymans.

Armie Hammer is reportedly working as a concierge in the Cayman Islands after being blacklisted by Hollywood.



(via @Muna_Mire) pic.twitter.com/dEhfWoCVIf — Cinema Solace (@solacecinema) July 6, 2022

According to this employee, via Variety, the actor is a guest at the hotel and he's no stranger to the employees there. In fact, the employee told the outlet that, often times, some hotel staffers join Hammer on the golf course, too. The employee also shared that some of the staffers who golf with Hammer decided to make the flyer as a prank and sent it only to a few rooms. The employee of 12 years at the hotel who spoke to the outlet said he never imagined the flyer would get so much attention.

The since-debunked rumor comes nearly seven months after Hammer checked himself out of a treatment facility in Orlando, Florida, where he sought help for drug, alcohol, and sex issues. He had checked in after sexual misconduct allegations were leveled against him.

Back in March 2021, Hammer was accused of rape and battery by a then-24-year-old woman only identified as Effie. Hammer vehemently denied all allegations against him. Earlier that year in January, direct messages surfaced, allegedly written by the actor, in which he allegedly detailed graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism. It has not been confirmed that the messages were authored by Hammer, and he released a statement calling the allegations "bulls**t."

The actor was subsequently let go from multiple projects he had in the works at the time.