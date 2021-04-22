The 'Summer House' Season 5 Reunion Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

Things seem to start off easy enough with jokes about hand jobs, but the conversation takes a swift turn when Hannah coughs in the middle of Kyle complimenting his fiancée, Amanda. Danielle calls Hannah out on the ill-timed bodily function, suggesting it was a calculated response and not a simple hack. "Are you f**king kidding me? Really?" she asks.

"We're just jumping right into it," Carl cracks, as the trailer turns to a montage of tough questions, starting with if Luke and Lindsay really hooked up (like Hannah's psychic supposedly claimed) and devolving into an unexpected debate over what constitutes gossip vs. "s**t talk" between Paige and Danielle. Then, Kyle confronts Hannah for not being a true friend to Amanda, pointing out how Amanda, Hannah's alleged "close friend," had to find out about Hannah's engagement over Instagram.

"I would think that would make you question your friendship," Andy remarks, to which Amanda replies, "What friendship?"

Check out the full tease here:

Hannah finds herself in the hot seat more than once at the reunion, with Carl confronting her for allegedly claiming he had a drug problem on an unnamed podcast and Kyle dubbing her "the fakest friend" before storming off set. Hannah joins him soon after, leaving her seat when Luke makes a mysterious dig at her, which she calls "the most f**ked-up thing."

"You stir the pot, you cause 'psychic' rumors, you drag people's names through the dirt on podcasts and you post random memes of leaning into storylines that's just on the show recently, people are going to be upset," Carl told ET of why Hannah found herself facing the fire at reunion."



"I think all of us, we should get along and be able to express our frustrations," he added. "At times, it got a little heated more than it should have, but I do think people really said how they felt, and I give a lot of people credit for that because I think sometimes some of our gang will bite their tongue."

And while speaking with ET last week, Danielle called the taping "chaos."

"I will say, at this point, it is up to Hannah," she added of where the group goes after season 5. "We literally threw it all out there. She has two ears. She definitely heard us, but it will take, I think, a lot of even her rewatching it and truly listening to what we had to say and then actions afterward. Because, again, still there's a lot of still unresolved issues there."

The two-part Summer House reunion kicks off on Thursday, April 29, at a special time, 9:15 p.m. ET/PT. Part two airs Thursday, May 6, at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT.