The Viral Amazon Coat Is Back With a Stylish 2020 Update -- Shop It Now!

The viral Amazon coat is being offered in a new fashionable style. The best-selling Orolay puffer coat now features a cozy and stylish fleece exterior for a trendier look. The new release is available in four different colorways, starting at $119.99 on Amazon.

The original Orolay down coat gained major popularity in 2018 for its warm, dense design and affordable price. The newest style features windproof fabric, comfy hood, six big pockets, zipper closures, snap buttons for extension and fuzzy fleece panels. The piece is easy to throw on for the cold season ahead. Style with comfy leggings, boots and an oversized sweater.

Shop the new Orolay Fleece Down Coat below.