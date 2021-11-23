'The Voice': Ariana Grande, Holly Forbes and Jim and Sasha Allen Perform 'FourFiveSeconds'

The Voice's newest coach took the stage with her team on Tuesday for a stunning performance!

Team Ariana Grande's remaining competitors from the Top 11 -- Kentucky singer Holly Forbes and Connecticut-based father-son duo Jim and Sasha Allen -- took the stage with their coach on a cozy campfire set for a pitch-perfect performance of the Kanye West, Paul McCartney, and Rihanna collab "FourFiveSeconds."

The performance was a perfect display of the team's talents, with Holly showcasing her soulful sound and powerful pipes and Jim and Sasha blending perfect harmonies with their impressive vocals. Led by Ari's own show-stopping talent, it was a perfect way to celebrate season 21's sensational remaining singers.

As the competition heats up, Team Kelly Clarkson has the season 21 advantage for now, after her team swept the competition last week, with all four singers moving on to the Top 11 -- including the winner of the latest Instant Save, Gymani! Blake has three singers remaining in the competition, while John and Ariana have two apiece.

Not only that, but two of the Top 11 singers on other teams -- Team Legend's Jershika Maple and Team Ariana's Holly Forbes -- were originally Team Kelly before getting stolen in the Battle and Knockout Rounds!

"There are some seasons when I end up with so many great singers that I get nervous about it, and you have to let some go to other teams," Kelly told ET following last week's live performances.

Though she definitely has a serious competitive drive, the performer and talk show host admitted, "I honestly don't care if Holly were to come back and beat me on Ariana's team or Jershika were to come back and beat me on John's team. We're all artists, we want them to thrive."

"Frankly that means you won the blinds," John noted. "Because that means that your team was so stacked with amazing people that they've lasted on the show no matter what team they were on."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!