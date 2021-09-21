'The Voice': Ariana Grande Is Blown Away By 4-Chair Turn Gymani Singing Her Song 'POV'

Ariana Grande had to pick her jaw up off the floor after hearing a contestant on The Voice sing one of her songs!

On Tuesday's Blind Auditions, Gymani, a 23-year-old mother of two from East Point, Georgia, took the stage to perform her rendition of Grande's 2020 track "pov," off of her Positions album. Gymani put her own incredible, soulful spin on the track, wowing all of the coaches and earning a four-chair turn and effusive praise from Ari herself.

"That's your song now, take it!" she told the singer. "That was phenomenal. There were so many alterations to the melody and I trusted every single one of them... You're a messenger of emotions and an incredibly effective communicator with your gift, and I am honored that you sang my song."

"You truly made it so much your own," John Legend agreed. "That is exceptionally difficult to do, and you did it."

Blake Shelton also pled his case to Gymani, but the singer shocked the coaches and the audience by ultimately choosing to join Team Kelly Clarkson! Watch her full audition below:

Ariana joined Kelly on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday to talk about facing off on this season The Voice and how she's "broken every rule" in her contract by contacting her team members off-screen.

"I talk to them all, all the time," she laughed. "I’m like, DM-ing them. They’re like, 'You’re not supposed to do that.' And I’m like, 'Sorry.'"

ET caught up with the Voice coaches during their season 21 press conference ahead of Monday's premiere, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 21 in the video below!