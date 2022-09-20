'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape

Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!

Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.

While Blake was ultimately the only one to turn, all of the coaches were charmed by the high school athlete's voice and impressive height.

"Oh my god, he's so cute!" Gwen Stefani gushed. "You're adorable!"

"You have a new mom and dad!" Camila teased, as Gwen supported Blake's newest team member, noting she had "super regret for not turning."

"You got Blake, but you got me too," she told the young performer. "I'll be your momager."

When the team brought Brayden's family onstage to celebrate with him, Gwen nearly burst into tears.

"This is the greatest day of my Voice coaching life!" Blake exclaimed. Watch the impressive audition below!

When ET spoke with The Voice coaches ahead of season 22, Gwen admitted that, despite the competition, she was having a great time being back on set with her hubby. "It's just pretty fun," she admitted, referencing one of the pair's duets as she added, "Like, 'Happy Anywhere,' you know what I'm saying?"

But while Blake claimed that he's "more competitive" and strategic with Gwen back, John Legend joked that having his wife on set is the country star's "kryptonite."

"She takes the edge off him just a little bit," he explained. "She is his weakness."

As for Blake, he was playing it cool, and praising the "unbelievable" level of talent that singers always bring to The Voice.

"The reason there is four coaches on The Voice is because it takes three people to go against me," he teased.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!