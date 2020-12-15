'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform Together for the First Time Since Engagement

They may be competing against each other for The Voice's season 19 title, but Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani can't help but keep singing love songs to each other!

The couple took the stage on Monday's live finale -- after getting some musical marriage advice from Team Blake's Jim Ranger -- to perform a special duet of their second No. 1 country hit, "Happy Anywhere," their first performance together since announcing their engagement in October after five years of dating.

"This week...we’re competitors 😈 can’t believe we’re already at the finale week of #TheVoice!" Gwen shared on Instagram ahead of the first night of the finale. "It’s #TeamGwen for me, sorry @blakeshelton."

The Voice has such a big part in Blake and Gwen's love story, it makes sense they'd want Blake's best Voice frenemy to perform at their wedding. On Thursday's Late Night With Seth Meyers, 44-year-old Blake opened up about who he'd like to see perform on his big day.

"I've kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there," Shelton explained. "He may not like it, but Adam Levine's gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding."

Referencing Maroon 5's "Sugar" music video, Shelton continued, "I've already seen a music video where they crash people's weddings and he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years. So I think we can get Adam to come be our wedding band."

See more about the couple's upcoming nuptials in the video below!