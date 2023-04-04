'The Voice': Blake Shelton Calls Out Adam Levine During Final Season

Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice this year after 23 seasons on the singing competition -- but he'll always have his memories with his best frenemy, Adam Levine.

Blake gave the former coach a teasing shout-out during Tuesday's Battle Rounds when a contestant was faced with a unique situation. Neil Salsich had to perform his Battle solo, after Team Blake competitor Adam Whalen dropped out of the competition for personal reasons.

"I told him backstage, if you lose this Battle, it will be the worst fail in history," Blake said of his advice for Neil before his solo performance. "I mean, like, Adam Levine-levels of failure."

Ultimately, Neil had nothing to worry about. He impressed Blake and fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper with his energetic rendition of Marvin Gaye's "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" and made it through to the Knockout Rounds, which kick off next Monday.

But Blake couldn't let it go without one more mention of Adam. Later, as he bickered with Kelly -- who occupies the spinning chair that used to be Adam's -- Blake called him out once again: "He used to sit right there!"

When ET spoke with Adam at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars Party last month to get his reaction to Blake departing the show, the Maroon 5 frontman could only joke, "It's about time!"

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.

"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.