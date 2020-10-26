'The Voice': Blake Shelton Saves Gwen Stefani From a Wardrobe Malfunction in Season 19 Blooper Reel

Gwen Stefani is back in her coach's chair on this season of The Voice, and thankfully, boyfriend Blake Shelton has her back!

Not in terms of the competition -- the couple has already faced off over a few hopeful performers -- but literally, saving her from a wardrobe malfunction in a new blooper reel from the show's first week of Blind Auditions.

The clip shows the season 19 coaches -- Blake, Gwen, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend -- having fun behind the scenes. This mostly consists of Kelly poking fun at Blake, John lamenting his awkward "social-distancing handshake" prop and Gwen having a few mishaps with her stunning custom Dulce Bestia bodysuit.

First, the spangly tassels get caught in a succulent plant backstage, while picking it up off a nearby table. Then, she almost has a wardrobe malfunction!

"Blake, she's unzipped again," Kelly announces in between auditions. "Do you wanna zip her?"

While the couple has wasted no time sparring over singers this season, Blake admitted that he was, of course, thrilled to welcome Gwen back to The Voice.

"Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches," the country star shared. "We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we're having a blast."

"I think that being able to sit down and watch a show that's so inspiring and will bring inspiration to people, it will definitely bring joy," Gwen agreed. "Music is the heartbeat of human beings, so I feel really blessed to be here and to be a part of that and to be able to connect around America on the TV."

"Maybe the reason there's so much talent is that a lot of people are kind of paused and they get to kind of, you know, follow the dream in a way they didn't get to because maybe they're working or they were in school," she added. "I think there's kind of a different kind of group of people this time because of the opportunity that we are all paused in the world right now."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.