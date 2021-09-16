'The Voice' Coaches Admit Ariana Grande Is a 'Formidable Opponent' in Season 21 (Exclusive)

Ariana Grande is about to be a "formidable opponent" on season 21 of The Voice!

The two-time GRAMMY winner joined fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton for a press conference ahead of the new season, which premieres on Monday. As the newcomer in season 21, Ariana definitely has a target on her back -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize her vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's certainly a learning curve," he added. "But she comes in as a formidable opponent."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves, it's a beautiful, amazing thing."

So, were the other coaches intimidated by sitting alongside Ari during the Blind Auditions?

"It's embarrassing to follow her [into the studio]," Blake joked of The Voice audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

"I came in with battle armor like, 'I'm prepared to be turned down,'" Kelly agreed. "But it was fun."

While Kelly hinted at a "huge shock" when it comes to one contestant's decision during the Blinds, she and Blake kept mum about using their blocks. However, John and Ariana seemed to politely be hinting at a possible feud brewing -- watch the video above to see how Ari used her mega-hit, "Thank U, Next," to her strategic advantage!

"I would never block Ariana," John insisted. "I would never."

"I would never block John either," Ariana chimed in. "It's just, like, not something I'm interested."

This season marks Blake, John and Kelly's sixth season of The Voice together, while the fourth coach’s chair has rotated in recent seasons between Nick Jonas and Gwen Stefani. Ahead of season 19 last year, Kelly told ET how much she enjoys coaching alongside another female performer.

“I love having another female [on the panel],” she shared. “I’ve done it with all the guys, and it’s cool…but I like having the female energy to kind of bounce off of. I’m a girls’ girl. I have a lot of girlfriends, so I’m welcoming of that.”

The Voice season 21 premieres Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from the upcoming season in the video below.