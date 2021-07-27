'The Voice' Coaches Are 'Hopelessly Devoted' to Ariana Grande in First Season 21 Promo

Ariana Grande is joining The Voicefor season 21 -- and her fellow coaches couldn't be more excited!

The first promo for the new season was released on Tuesday, which features Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson seated around a campfire, admiring the night sky. Suddenly, there's an even bigger star on the horizon -- Grande, descending from a sparking moon!

"Hi guys, sorry I'm late!" she says, rushing over to join her fellow coaches.

Kelly tells her, "Ariana, I'm not sure if you're aware, but we have a little tradition."

"The new coach has to sing us a little song," John adds.

Ariana demurs at first, but then busts into her belt for a rendition of Olivia Newton John's "Hopelessly Devoted to You," accompanied by her fellow coaches, host Carson Daly, and even some of the woodland animals!

Season 21 will mark Blake, John and Kelly's sixth season of The Voice together, while the fourth coach’s chair has rotated in recent seasons between Nick Jonas and Gwen Stefani. Ahead of season 19 last year, Kelly told ET how much she enjoys coaching alongside another female performer.

“I love having another female [on the panel],” she shared. “I’ve done it with all the guys, and it’s cool…but I like having the female energy to kind of bounce off of. I’m a girls’ girl. I have a lot of girlfriends, so I’m welcoming of that.”

See more in the video below. The Voice season 21 premieres Sept. 20 on NBC.