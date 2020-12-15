'The Voice': DeSz's 'Landslide' Cover and Single 'Holy Ground' Bring Kelly Clarkson to Tears

The Voice season 19 finale is here -- and DeSz is bringing coach Kelly Clarkson to tears!

During Monday's live show, Team Kelly's powerhouse vocalist took the stage and brought the house down with a moving new original song, "Holy Ground," co-written by pop hitmaker Justin Tranter, which left John Legend raving, "You've come on this show with so much purpose... and I'm just honored that we get to witness this every week."

Kelly, however, was barely able to compose herself in order to praise the stunning performance.

"I needed that song. I know you needed that song," she said, as DeSz was also brought to tears. "You're hands down the greatest vocalist I've ever worked with on this show. You're crazy talented. I'm so proud I get to be your coach."

Later in the show, the Houston native wowed viewers with an unexpected song choice, singing Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" in a quietly powerful cover that brought the coaches to their feet.

"I'm so happy for Stevie [Nicks] at home right now, seeing that," Gwen Stefani raved. "To be understated the way you were, but give up the moments where it's mind-blowing...I can see now the record you're gonna make."

"You do things vocally that no one I know can do," Kelly added, after composing herself once again. "Your runs, your precision. It's believable, it's felt, it's pure, it's raw,. It all the things I desire to be as a vocalist, and honest to God, will never be... You are so blessed."

DeSz has wowed Voice fans all season -- from her 4-chair-worthy Blind Audition performance of Toni Braxton's "Unbreak My Heart" to her soulful Knockout Round rendition of Tevin Campbell's "Can We Talk" and her Top 9 cover of En Vogue's "Don't Let Go (Love)" -- and now she's got a shot at winning her coach's fourth Voice championship!

Cast your vote for the season 19 finale by using The Voice's official app, or on NBC.com/VoiceVote. And, for the first time this season, host Carson Daly explained, viewers can also vote using Google Assistant on their phones or Nest devices: Just say "Hey Google, vote for The Voice."

The Voice season 19 finale continues Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.