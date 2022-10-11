'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Is Brought to Tears By an Impressive Battle

Gwen Stefani is kicking off the The Voice's season 22 Battle Rounds with an emotional showdown!

Talented young performers Jillian Jordyn and Rowan Grace take the stage to perform Lauren Spencer Smith's "Fingers Crossed" during Tuesday's episode, and the powerful duet has their coach on her feet and in tears as she celebrates them.

"I'm so proud of my girls!" Gwen gushes. "I'm dying right now, I didn't know I was gonna feel like this!"

After plenty of praise from her fellow coaches, Gwen gets down to her critiques, telling Jillian, "I felt like at the beginning, I could hear the nerves in your voice... You recovered and got better and better throughout the performance. You really proved to me how talented you are."

As for Rowan, who is just 16, Gwen says her talent is "pretty mindblowing," complementing her control and runs.

"You nailed it," she adds. "It was an incredible performance, I'm super emotional, super proud."

Watch the full performance below and tune in tonight to see who wins the Battle!

When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they're working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.

"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!