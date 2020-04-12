'The Voice Holiday Celebration': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Look Back on Their First Christmas Performance

Back before they had their own hit duets -- and happy holiday memories together -- Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shared the stage for a Christmas classic!

On Thursday's The Voice Holiday Celebration, Blake and Gwen looked back at one of their first performances together, on The Voice season 7's holiday show back in December 2014 -- when they took the stage alongside fellow coaches Adam Levine and Pharrell Williams to perform "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

"It was my first season, and it was really amazing, because each coach brought their own style," Gwen shared. "I just remember it being really special."

"Looking back, that performance was really important because, at the time, I was just getting to know Pharrell, I was just getting to know Gwen," Blake added. "Flash forward years, the relationships that came out of that group of people -- especially Gwen and I -- I just had no idea."

During the special, Gwen also noted that her now-fiancé is "a great gift-giver" -- perhaps referring to the sparkler she's rocking on her left hand!

The pair announced their engagement in late October, with a source later telling ET that Blake knew it was the right time to propose after he and Gwen were able to spend so much time together during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

"During the pandemic, they’ve had lots of downtime together and he truly saw the importance of spending life with the person you love," the source said. "Gwen takes marriage very seriously and was disappointed that her first marriage [to Gavin Rossdale] didn’t work out. She wasn't in a hurry because she wanted to ensure Blake was ready."

"They have lived like a married couple for so long," the source added. "Those closest to them already saw them as 'married' but now they are finally making it official and their family is excited by the announcement."

See more on the couple in the video below. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.