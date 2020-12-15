'The Voice': Jim Ranger Offers Blake Shelton Marriage Advice With Original Song 'Last'

The Voice season 19 finale is here, and Jim Ranger is ready to bring home another championship for coach Blake Shelton -- and maybe offer some marriage advice along the way!

During Monday's live show, the soulful pastor from Bakersfield, California, worked with Shelton and Nashville hitmaker Ross Copperman on a new original song, "Last," that had him reminiscing about his wife of nearly two decades. The song impressed the coaches, who said they could definitely see Ranger landing the hit on country music radio.

"Your heart comes through everything that you sing and everything that you do, " John Legend noted. "You connect to what you're singing in a way that is really felt by everybody that listens to it."

"Now I know how to make it last!" Shelton joked of the heartfelt track, which is a nostalgic country love song about making a life with the one you love. "Thanks for the advice."

Later, Jim closed out the first night of the finale with the Joe Cocker classic, "With a Little Help From My Friends," which was perfectly suited to the country crooner's soulful voice.

"That was your best performance of this show," Kelly Clarkson raved. "That felt like it could have been your original. It was so well-suited to your voice, to the moment, great job!"

Blake agreed, laughing that Jim's fear coming into the competition was that he didn't want to "oversing." "Jim, great job oversinging, man," he praised.

Jim has continued to impress all season -- from his Blind Audition performance of Keith Urban's "Blue Ain't Your Color" to an emotional cover of Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind" to last week's powerful rendition of Harry Nilsson's "Without You" -- and now he's got a shot at winning his coach yet another Voice title! (This will be eight for Blake, but we're sure he'll stay humble about it.)

Cast your vote for the season 19 finale by using The Voice's official app, or on NBC.com/VoiceVote. And, for the first time this season, host Carson Daly explained, viewers can also vote using Google Assistant on their phones or Nest devices: Just say "Hey Google, vote for The Voice."

The Voice season 19 finale continues Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.