'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper Geek Out Over Emotional Joni Mitchell Cover

His name might be Chance the Rapper, but don't get it twisted -- he's here for all genres!

On Monday's episode of The Voice, the Blind Auditions continued as JB Somers took the stage with an impressive performance of Joni Mitchell's "A Case of You." Kelly Clarkson, nearly tearing up, turned her chair for JB almost immediately, while Chance -- singing along to the lyrics -- waited until the singer soared through the song's falsetto lines.

"It did take me a little while to turn around," Chance admitted. "Mainly because I'm really particular about hearing people cover Joni Mitchell. I was just waiting to hear your high register."

The pair went back and forth trying to convince JB to join their team -- with some input from Blake Shelton, of course -- but ultimately, Chance had just one thing to say.

"This is the last thing I'm gonna say: Please?" he said, to a uproar of laughter. Ultimately, however, JB ended up joining Team Kelly. Watch his full audition below!

.@jbsomersmusic's beautiful heart shines through on this Joni Mitchell track pic.twitter.com/NyDXuX0erT — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 21, 2023

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.

"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.