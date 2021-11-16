'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson and Her Team Surprise John Legend With a Stunning Performance

The Voice season 21 is down to the Top 11, and Team Kelly Clarkson has pulled off a stunning sweep!

Kelly and her remaining team members -- Girl Named Tom, Jershika Maple, Hailey Mia and Jeremy Rosado -- took the stage during Tuesday's live results show to perform "You Move, I Move," a stunning ballad by Voice coach John Legend.

The performance was a surprise to John, and stunned all of the Voice coaches, as the seven singers blended beautifully layered harmonies on the ethereal track. Following their performance, Team Kelly pulled off something just as impressive -- they all moved on to next week's live shows!

Girl Named Tom, Hailey and Jeremy were three of the top-voted acts of the week, while Gymani won the Instant Save, giving Kelly the most remaining singers in the competition. Not only that, but two of the Top 11 singers on other teams -- Team Legend's Jershika Maple and Team Ariana's Holly Forbes -- were originally Team Kelly before getting stolen in the Battle and Knockout Rounds!

Following Monday's live Top 13 performances, Kelly and John spoke with ET about Kelly's advantage in the live shows.

"There are some seasons when I end up with so many great singers that I get nervous about it, and you have to let some go to other teams," Kelly told ET.

Though she definitely has a serious competitive drive, the performer and talk show host admitted, "I honestly don't care if Holly were to come back and beat me on Ariana's team or Jershika were to come back and beat me on John's team. We're all artists, we want them to thrive."

"Frankly that means you won the blinds," John noted. "Because that means that your team was so stacked with amazing people that they've lasted on the show no matter what team they were on."

Follow along with ET during season 21 to see performances from the Top 13 singers and learn how to vote for your favorites!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.