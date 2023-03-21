'The Voice': Niall Horan Dresses Exactly Like Blake Shelton to Celebrate His Last Blind Audition

After a one episode rough patch, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton’s budding bromance was back in full force on Tuesday’s episode of The Voice!

Tuesday marked the last night of this season's Blind Auditions, which also means that it’s Blake’s last Blinds ever as he prepares to depart the NBC singing competition after 23 seasons. So, to celebrate, Niall showed that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery -- and dressed just like Blake.

Gray shirt, black jacket, a pair of jeans that definitely came out of Blake’s closet and, of course, cowboy boots -- Niall went the whole nine! Fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper could only double over in laughter as Blake praised his "son's" new look.

Niall even copied Blake when it came to the next singer up, as they both pressed their buttons for 19-year-old Grace West, who wowed the coaches with her cover of Pam Tillis' "Maybe It Was Memphis."

"We did this as a gag," Niall sheepishly admitted to the young singer of his getup.

"I think you look really cool!" Blake praised. "Like, super cool."

See the fun moment below:

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.

"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET.