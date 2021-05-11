'The Voice': Nick Jonas on His First Live Shows and Biggest Competition (Exclusive)

The Voice's season 20 competitors had their first live show experience on Monday -- and so did coach Nick Jonas!

The Jonas Brother is actually in his second season of the singing competition, however, his season 18 debut last year coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and the live shows became a virtual experience -- with the competitors and coaches appearing from home.

Ahead of Monday's Top 17 performances, back on The Voice stage, Jonas told ET that he was looking forward to seeing all of the season 20 singers perform, and cheering on Team Nick as they compete for America's vote.

"This is the fun part of the show for us and the whole journey of the season, because it's now up to the country to decide who goes on," he shared.

Jonas admitted that he feels "very confident" in his team moving forward -- and he's certainly got an advantage over his other coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Team Nick singer Devan Blake Jones was the winner of this year's 4-Way Knockout, giving Nick an extra singer in the mix as the fans narrow the field from 17 down to the Top 9 on Tuesday.

"I'm very proud of all the work that [my team has] put in," he noted. "There's so many gifted people, so many talented artists and so, to have to then cut that down to a small group is so tough, but it's the show, it's what we do, it's part of the journey, and I'm so grateful to have had the chance to work with all the artists. Now to see who moves on is gonna be interesting."

Jonas and Shelton have developed a good-natured, brotherly rivalry on the panel this season, but the performer said he feels it's actually Legend who might be his biggest season 20 competition.

"In season 18, Kelly and I were going head to head a little bit, and then this year John and I actually went head to head a few times in the Blind Auditions, and I beat him two times to win an artist, so I was very proud of that," he noted. "Not that I'm counting, but I did count."

While he may be competitive about The Voice, Jonas has nothing but love to send to fellow coaches Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who are currently in the midst of the wedding planning process after announcing their engagement last fall. Having planned his own nuptials with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas just over two years ago, Jonas said he's sure the couple's big day will be a great one.

"We just planned it really quick, and it all worked out, it all came together," he recalled. "For Gwen and Blake, I'm sure it's gonna be a fun night. I'm sure there will be lots of wonderful beverages involved, and I'm so happy for them. I wish them all the best."

And as for the possibility of a Jonas Brothers wedding band performance? "We are very expensive, so Blake, you gotta dish it out," he joked.

In addition to their coaches, The Voice'sseason 20 contestants have also had the help of their Mega Mentor: rap legend Snoop Dogg! ET spoke with Snoop while he worked with singers during the Knockout rounds, and the legendary rapper shared how excited he was to help coach the teams and impart his own experiences on the up-and-coming stars. But, while he had thoughts on each of the season 20 coaches, Snoop wasn't playing favorites!

"It's hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there's so much talent inside of each team," he marveled. "Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven record deals up in here."